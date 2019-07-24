Home

Lindley Funeral Home
102 E. Main St.
Laredo, MO 64652
(660) 286-3415
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Home
Laredo, MO
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Lindley Funeral Home
Laredo, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Lindley Funeral Home
Laredo, MO
Verna Davis Obituary
Verna "Marilyn" Davis

Verna "Marilyn" Davis, age 96, a resident of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Laredo, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri, on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Richardson Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Richardson Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 24, 2019
