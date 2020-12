Vernon Dale Macklin



Vernon Dale "Mack" Macklin, age 93, of Macon, MO passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Weller Place Retirement Center in Macon, MO.



Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Macon, MO. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Macon, MO. Visitation will be at 10:00 am until the time of service at the First Baptist Church in Macon, Mo.



