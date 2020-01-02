|
|
Vernon Manford Masters
Vernon Manford Masters, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Vernon was born on February 7, 1925, in Brunswick, Missouri, the son of Vernon C. and Freda R. (Kolas) Masters. On August 26, 1950, he married Rosemary A. Widmar at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Vernon was in the United States Army for 31 months during World War II, serving in New Guinea, the Philippines, Japan, and South Korea. He was honorably discharged in January 1946, with the rank of Sergeant.
Mr. Masters was employed by various motor carriers in Kansas City, commencing in 1942. This included Southwest Freight Lines, Inc., where he was General Traffic Manager and Corporate Secretary from June 1948 to August 1973.
He lived in the Kansas City area until August 1973, when he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri, when he accepted the position of Vice President Traffic for Churchill Truck Lines, Inc. He retired from Churchill in February 1990.
Vernon was an Interstate Commerce Commission Practitioner, and was a member of the National Association of I.C.C. Practitioners in Washington D.C. and the Kansas City, Missouri, Chapter. He served many years on the General Rate Committee of the Middlewest Motor Freight Bureau in Kansas City, as well as on the GRC of the Central States Motor Freight Bureau in Chicago. He also served on the board of the Contract Carrier division of the Kansas Motor Carriers Association in Topeka, Kansas, and on committees of the Missouri Bus and Truck Association in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Vernon was a charter member of the Armourdale Rotary Club in Kansas City, Kansas. Vernon was a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer program, serving 4 years on the Advisory Council, and active in the Meals on Wheels, Operation Help, and Joy Toy Programs. He was a member of the Chillicothe Elks Lodge #656, and served on the Livingston County member of the Serve Link Home Care, Inc. (formerly Services for Older Americans) for eleven years, including two terms as President of the Board.
Vernon was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include three daughters and their husbands, Linda and Jim Moore of Naperville, Illinois, Deborah and Scott Lindley of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Donna and Karl Adrian of Northlake, Texas; and a sister, Margaret Riley and husband Robert of Raytown, Missouri. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Amy Callahan and husband Bill of Naperville, Illinois, Christopher Lindley of Dallas, Texas, Candace Daly and husband Chris of Overland Park, Kansas, Carter Lindley of Dallas, Texas, Connor Lindley of Kansas City, Missouri, Dan Adrian of West New York, New Jersey, Brian Adrian and wife Amy of Yorba Linda, California; and seven great grandchildren, Fiona, Collin, and Will Callahan, Evelyn, Emilia, and Ella Adrian, and Kylie Adrian; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemary; a sister, Helen; three sisters-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and/or the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 2, 2020