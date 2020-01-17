Home

Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Vesta Cassada

Vesta Cassada Obituary
Vesta Lee Cassada

Vesta Lee Cassada, age 85, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Vesta was born the daughter of William Leonard and Helen Arava (Head) Claypool on May 16, 1934, in Greenfield, Missouri. She was a 1952 graduate of Greenfield High School. Vesta was united in marriage to Don A. Cassada on August 7, 1955, in Aurora, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked for the Chillicothe R-II School District as a secretary at the Middle School for 18 years. Vesta was a member of the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was also a member of R.S.V.P., Missouri Retired Teachers, and the Green Hills Golf Course.

Survivors include her husband, Don Cassada of the home; two sons, Gary Cassada and wife Suzie of Lewisville, Texas, and David Cassada and friend Carol of Lincoln, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Joshua Cassada and girlfriend Candice Earnest of Irving, Texas, Kryslyn Bullock and husband Lance of Mustang, Oklahoma, Stephen Cassada and wife Crystal of Hastings, Nebraska, and Caroline Irwin and husband Dillon of Lincoln, Nebraska; two great grandchildren; one sister, Jean Millman of Houston, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter-in-law, Colleen Cassada; and one sister, Mary Helen Miller.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 17, 2020
