Vickie Kerns

Vickie Lynn Kerns
Vickie Lynn Kerns, age 66, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Chillicothe.
Vickie was born the daughter of Arthur Corley and Ethel (Hamline) Smith on November 4, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri. On March 20, 1976 she was united in marriage to Ora J. Kerns in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2003. Vickie worked as a carrier for the St. Joseph News-Press and Clean Rite Fire Restoration Services. Vickie enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, family members, and friends, going to gospel concerts, reading and playing dominos. Vickie always had a good humor about her. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God / Turning Point Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include: one son Zachary Kerns of Independence, Missouri; one granddaughter Mariah Kerns of Chillicothe, Missouri, three brothers Harold Smith and wife Thelma of Belton, Missouri, Robert Smith of Grandview, Missouri and Richard Smith and wife Debbie of Belton, Missouri, Three sister Marilyn McNally and husband Gary of Independence, Missouri, Carolyn Evans of Independence, Missouri and Margaret Henness of Albany, Oregon. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ora, brother Raymond "Sonny" Smith and one sister Dorothy Green.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Turning Point Church Chillicothe, Missouri. A family visitation will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from Noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mariah Kerns Education Fund and may be left at or mailed to the Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.