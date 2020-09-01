1/
Vicky Lynn Simpson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicky Lynn Simpson

Vicky Lynn Simpson, age 56, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mooresville Cemetery, Mooresville, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vicky Simpson Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved