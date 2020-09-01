Vicky Lynn Simpson
Vicky Lynn Simpson, age 56, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mooresville Cemetery, Mooresville, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vicky Simpson Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.