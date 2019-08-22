Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Weis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Weis

Send Flowers
Virgil Weis Obituary
Virgil Leroy Weis

Virgil Leroy Weis, age 85, a resident of Hillcrest Manor, Hamilton, Missouri, formerly of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601 Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.