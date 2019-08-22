|
Virgil Leroy Weis
Virgil Leroy Weis, age 85, a resident of Hillcrest Manor, Hamilton, Missouri, formerly of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601 Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 22, 2019