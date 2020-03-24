|
Virginia M. Hoffman
Virginia Mae Hoffman, 79, passed away March 22, 2020. She was born April 30, 1940 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Clifford E. and Lois May (Carver) Cook.
Virginia was a member of the Chillicothe Free Methodist Church and served as their secretary for many years. She was a member of the Facts and Fun Club in Cameron.
She is preceded by her parents, Clifford and Lois Cook; three brothers, Clifford Bevington, Charles Bevington and Herbert Cook.
Survivors: husband, Don Hoffman, of the home; daughter, Carolyn Hoffman, Savannah, Missouri; grandson, Sean (Sierra) Collins, Trenton, Missouri and four great-grandchildren, Clara and Cadi Clutter and Ryker and Keegan Collins.
There will be a private family service with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cameron United Methodist Church - Stephen Ministry and/or the Chillicothe Free Methodist Church. A register book will not be available to the public. Online condolences at www.polandthompson.com
Arrangement by Poland - Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 24, 2020