Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Hoffman


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Hoffman Obituary
Virginia M. Hoffman

Virginia Mae Hoffman, 79, passed away March 22, 2020. She was born April 30, 1940 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Clifford E. and Lois May (Carver) Cook.

Virginia was a member of the Chillicothe Free Methodist Church and served as their secretary for many years. She was a member of the Facts and Fun Club in Cameron.

She is preceded by her parents, Clifford and Lois Cook; three brothers, Clifford Bevington, Charles Bevington and Herbert Cook.

Survivors: husband, Don Hoffman, of the home; daughter, Carolyn Hoffman, Savannah, Missouri; grandson, Sean (Sierra) Collins, Trenton, Missouri and four great-grandchildren, Clara and Cadi Clutter and Ryker and Keegan Collins.

There will be a private family service with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cameron United Methodist Church - Stephen Ministry and/or the Chillicothe Free Methodist Church. A register book will not be available to the public. Online condolences at www.polandthompson.com

Arrangement by Poland - Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -