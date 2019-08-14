|
Virginia Lee Jewell Holtzclaw, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heritage Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 14, 2019