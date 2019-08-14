Home

Virginia Lee Jewell Holtzclaw

Virginia Lee Jewell Holtzclaw Obituary
Virginia Lee Jewell Holtzclaw, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home.



Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heritage Funeral Home to help with expenses. They can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.

Services are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 14, 2019
