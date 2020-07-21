Virginia Lee Jones
Virginia Lee Jones, age 92, a resident of Dawn, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence.
Virginia was born the daughter of Earl and Bessie (Miller) Whiteside on September 29, 1927, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1945 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She then attended and graduated from Chillicothe Business College. Virginia was united in marriage to Ben Wood Jones on August 18, 1947, at the Liberty United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 18, 1997. Virginia was the co-owner and operator of their farm. She was a member of the Liberty United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where she served as the organist for 70 years. Virginia was also a Liberty 4-H Club Leader.
Survivors include one son, Dwight Jones and wife Renee of Dawn, Missouri; one daughter, Deloris Watts of Blue Springs, Missouri; one son-in-law, John Buglovsky of Aurora, Colorado; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and two brothers, Dale Whiteside and wife Marilou of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Wesley Whiteside and wife Marilyn of Lakeville, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben Wood; one daughter, Darlene Rae Buglovsky; and one son-in-law, Jack Watts.
Funeral services will be held at the Liberty United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Welsh Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.