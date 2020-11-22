Wanda Faye Gilgour
Wanda Faye Gilgour, age 90, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Hillcrest Manor, Hamilton, Missouri.
Wanda was born the daughter of Leo "Pete" and Hazel (O'Dell) Bassett on January 8, 1930, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Glen Edward Gilgour on August 29, 1948, in Breckenridge, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1999. Wanda worked at the Shoe Factory in Hamilton for many years. She then worked as a cook at Breckenridge School for several years. Wanda also was the Postmaster at the Breckenridge Post Office for a number of years. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church, Breckenridge, Missouri. She volunteered at the Green Hills Action Agency for many years. Wanda loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, James "Turkey" Gilgour and wife Trudy of Breckenridge, Missouri; one daughter, Glenda Beck of Kearney, Missouri; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and five nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; two sons, Paul and Gary Gilgour; two brothers, James and Larry Bassett; and five sisters, Shirley Trammell, Beverly Bunch, Doris Deweese, Dixie Johnson, and Lola Mae Evans.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri.