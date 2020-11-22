1/
Wanda Faye Gilgour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Faye Gilgour

Wanda Faye Gilgour, age 90, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Hillcrest Manor, Hamilton, Missouri.

Wanda was born the daughter of Leo "Pete" and Hazel (O'Dell) Bassett on January 8, 1930, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Glen Edward Gilgour on August 29, 1948, in Breckenridge, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1999. Wanda worked at the Shoe Factory in Hamilton for many years. She then worked as a cook at Breckenridge School for several years. Wanda also was the Postmaster at the Breckenridge Post Office for a number of years. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church, Breckenridge, Missouri. She volunteered at the Green Hills Action Agency for many years. Wanda loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, James "Turkey" Gilgour and wife Trudy of Breckenridge, Missouri; one daughter, Glenda Beck of Kearney, Missouri; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and five nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; two sons, Paul and Gary Gilgour; two brothers, James and Larry Bassett; and five sisters, Shirley Trammell, Beverly Bunch, Doris Deweese, Dixie Johnson, and Lola Mae Evans.

Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindley Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved