Warner Henry Bachman
Warner Henry Bachman, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Warner was born the son of Guy and Lona Mae (Rhoades) Bachman on January 16, 1927, in Green City, Missouri. He was a 1944 graduate of Green City High School. Warner served as a Merchant Marine during World War II from 1945 to 1947. On May 1, 1949, he was united in marriage to Annabelle White in Green City, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 5, 1985. Warner was then united in marriage to Eva Mae (Doane) Kissick on March 14, 1987. She preceded him in death on April 12, 2014. Warner was honored with marriage for 63 years with both wives, 36 years with Annabelle, and 27 years with Eva. Subsequently being discharged after the 2nd World War from the Merchant Marines, Warner began a career with the Missouri Department of transportation, serving the North Central Missouri district for 43 years in various civil engineering capacities.
Warner was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served the Church in many different capacities over his lifetime, from Scouting to church leadership in various roles. Warner was principled in his dedication to the United Methodist Church, the importance of regular attendance, service through tithing, and modeling the ongoing effort to lead his family to God through the teaching of Jesus Christ. Warner demonstrated his generosity as being a man guided by the teaching of the Church.
Besides dedication to the unity of his family a central theme in his life, Warner had five consistent passions he pursued throughout his life:
• A commitment to compiling and documenting our family's ancestral origins through many hours of genealogical research. Children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren subjected to many hours of teaching and grilling into us (like a drill Sargent) who our ancestors are, was essential to him.
• The study and perfection of the game of Checkers. He lost very few Checker matches, and he enjoyed traveling and playing in tournaments over several States. This activity helped him more genealogical research, much to our dismay.
• All things Red Angus. Warner was an early pioneer in the breeding and selection of registered Red Angus cattle, and his face would light up to have conversations about Choctaw Chief 373, "best dang bull in the entire universe," according to Warner. It was a great source of pride to see the re-establishment of Bachman Cattle Farms and continued promotion of the Red Angus breed.
• The joy of a long career with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) and all the civil engineering jobs he was associated with throughout his long tenure. He had an uncanny memory for the details of every survey job, every bridge deck, every box culvert he was involved with throughout North Central and Northeastern Missouri. He could be a contractor's nightmare with his unwavering dedication to the bible of MODOT's specifications manuals. If these specifications were in "The MODOT Book," no deviation was acceptable.
• Passion and dedication supporting the Democratic ticket, no matter what. He loved being a life-long Democrat and loved to engage in any manner of political conversation that would support the Democratic viewpoint and candidate. He had a passion for sharing the virtues of being a life-long Democratic member and had no tolerance for the principles of the "other" party.
Survivors include his children and step-children; Randall Bachman and wife Klarice of Afton, Minnesota, Scott Bachman and wife Sue of Chillicothe, Missouri, Rhonda McCracken and husband Darryl of Milan, Missouri, Susan Plummer and husband Charles L. of Hale, Missouri, Ronald Kissick and wife Pat of Johnson City, New York, and Paul Kissick and wife Lisa of Kirksville, Missouri. Warner is also survived by twelve living grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Lisa Bachman-Crum, Michelle Dickson, Clinton McCracken, Ron Kissick, Heather Mosely, Amy Swartz, Justin Bachman, Meagan Chapman, Keith Bachman, Ammie Akzam, Shelli Howe, and Shauna Lash.
Warner, blessed with Twenty surviving great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Christopher Dickson, Aaron Herzberg, Dakota Morehead, Damien Brown, Garrett Howe, Katelin Dickson, Cassidy Dalton, Gracie Jo Dickson, Candice Dalton, Garrett Mosely, Mieah Chapman, Myles Chapman, Caleb Chapman, Emma Kissick, Bailey Bachman, William Kissick, Evie Swartz, Gracie Swartz, and Landen Bachman.
Warner, further blessed with nine surviving great-great-grandchildren: Taylor McEwen Herzberg, Hayden Herzberg, Wyatt Garrison Herzberg, Colt Herzberg, Riggs, Tullis Herzberg, Brynlee Brown, Ziiryn Brown, Savanah Howe, and Logan Howe. Warner has a vast host of nieces and nephews.
Warner was preceded in death by his parents, wives Annabelle and Eva, three sisters Beulah, Mary Ann and Shirley, and three grandchildren, Sarah Busch, Nathan Bachman, and Jordan Kissick.
Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, for Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Fairland Cemetery, Hale, Missouri, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairland Cemetery Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 14, 2020