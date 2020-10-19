Wayne Wade
Wayne Wade, age 85, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the North Missouri Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Wayne was born the son of Richard and Eunice Landree (Sibbitt) Wade on January 20, 1935 in Linneus, Missouri. He was a 1953 graduate of Trenton High School. Wayne was united in marriage to Elois Smith on April 18, 1954, in Brimson, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2020. Wayne received a Vocational Certification and was a teacher at the Grand River Technical School for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where he was a Deacon since 1960.
Survivors include one son, Stacy Wade and wife Ursula of Boulder, Colorado; one daughter, Mary Goodman and husband Steve of Higginsville, Missouri; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elois, and two brothers, Leland and Russell Wade.
Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewood Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.