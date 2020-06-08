Wilda Ireland
Wilda I. Ireland

Wilda Irene Ireland, age 85, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Wilda was born the daughter of Opal and Hazel (Wilson) Stith on August 9, 1934, in rural Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1951 graduate of Chillicothe High School, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Floyd Ireland on September 4, 1954, in Harrison, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2000. Wilda was a Homemaker and worked for Rupp Automotive for eight years. She was a member of Chula Baptist Church and also attended Alpha Baptist Church, where she played the piano. She considered her piano playing a God given talent that she enjoyed.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Gooden and husband Randall of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Vicky Duckworth and husband Kenny of Chula, Missouri; five grandchildren, Melissa Bowes and husband Scotty of Avalon, Missouri, Michelle Ireland of Laredo, Missouri, Melody Typaldos and Husband Jared of Chillicothe, Missouri, Brandon Duckworth and wife Ellen of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Jeremy Duckworth of Chillicothe, Missouri; six great grandchildren, Kamden and Kennedy Shiner of Laredo, Missouri, Jackson and Austin Bowes of Avalon, Missouri, Haley Duckworth of Chillicothe, Missouri, and soon baby Typaldos; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Floyd; one son, Carl Duane Ireland; and two brothers, Delbert Stith and Donald "Wayne" Stith, Sr.

A scheduled visitation will be held at the Chula Community Center, Chula, Missouri, on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. A graveside service will be at Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri, on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Plainview Cemetery and/or the Chula Fire Department and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
