Willard Baker

Willard Derrow Baker, 90, of Lenexa Kansas passed away on Wednesday, July 22nd 2020 in his home at Lakeview Retirement Village. Visitation is from 2-4pm on Sunday, August 2nd at Mt Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd in Kansas City MO. His funeral will be held at 10AM Monday, August 3rd, at Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Covenant Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood KS. Following the burial ceremony at Mt Moriah there will be a Celebration of Life. For more information visit www.mtmoriah.net
Bill was born Feb 4th, 1930 in the family home in Tina, MO to Ralph and Gertrude Baker and sister Kathryn. After graduating from Hale High School in 1947 he helped on the family farm until entering the College of Agriculture at the University of Missouri in the fall of 1948. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity. While attending college he met Donna Quigley of Gower, MO and their four year courtship began. Bill graduated in 1952 and briefly worked at International Harvester before joining the air Force as a 2LT and going to pilot training at Vance AFB in Enid, OK. Bill and Donna were united in marriage on Aug 7th, 1955 at Gower Christian Church. In a 28 year Air Force career, Bill accumulated over 8000 flying hours in aircraft such as "Old Shakey", the C-124 Globemaster. Bill and Donna were transferred to fascinating Air Force assignments around the world: Dover AFB, Delaware 1955-60; Maxwell AFB, Alabama 1960-61; Lajes Field, Azores 1961-65; Travis AFB, California 1965-69; Clark AB, Philippines 1969-71; Vietnam War 1971-72 (Donna and family spent this time in Gower); Scott AFB, Illinois 1972-77; and Yokota AB, Japan 1977-80. Bill retired from the Air Force in 1981 as a full Colonel. During these Air Force years Donna and Bill raised three children, Cindy, Greg, and Kent. As an interesting side note, Bill, Cindy and Greg all share the same birthday, Feb 4th!
After the Air Force, Bill and Donna moved to Johnson County, Kansas (Lenexa and Leawood) where they lived for the remainder of their lives. Bill owned a small business for a few years before joining Donna as a real estate agent. Their love of travel continued, taking them to Germany, France, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Panama Canal, the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii and other areas throughout the continental United States. Bill was active in the Overland Park Masonic Lodge, eventually becoming the Grand Chaplain for the State of Kansas and receiving his 60 year pin. As an active Shriner Bill was an enthusiastic member of the Antique Car Club. Bill also served faithfully for his church in multiple volunteer positions eventually becoming an Elder three times.
Bill loved reading and listening to famous motivational speakers. He was a dedicated follower of Norman Vincent Peale, Stephan Covey, Robert Shuler and Zig Ziglar and their well-worn books, underlined and highlighted, were always within arm's reach. Bill loved to ballroom dance with Donna and was always impeccably dressed with shined shoes. he had an incredible memory, spouting off people's phone numbers upon request! As an avid Mizzou, Royals and Chiefs fan he rearely missed a game, watching TV with his miniature Dachshund "Precious" from their family room Lazy Boy. When not watching sports he and Precious loved the veterinarian reality show "The Incredible Dr Pol." Bill loved to cook and entertain and was famous for his "jubilee of meats' and endless popcorn. He also could mix a mean cocktail and was known for the "Colonel Bill Concoction"' a delicious martini he invented. Deep down he remained a farmer at heart. Of all the Sirius XM radio channels available, his car radio was glued to the farm channel. We all learned more about fertilizers and insecticides than we would ever care to know!
Bill is remembered for his positive outlook, enthusiasm for life, welcoming heart and giving spirit as husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend and military comrade. Bill is survived by 3 children, daughter Cynthia Ann (Randy) Bright of Layton, Utah and their children Garrett and Kaleigh; Gregory Merrill (Julie) Baker of Branson, Missouri and their children Jenny and Matt; Kent Cameron (Patty) Baker of Olathe, Kansas and their daughter Stephanie and her son Braxton and Bill's very sweet dog and best friend "Precious." Donna preceded Bill in death on Jun 30th, 2018. They will be buried together at Mt Moriah.
