William "Earl" Cox
William "Earl" Cox, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Earl was born the son of Frank and Sadie (Berry) Cox on October 30, 1926, in Livingston County, Missouri. He was a 1944 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He served in the United States Army from 1944 until 1946 during World War II. Earl was united in marriage to Doris "Maxine" Ireland on July 17, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on August 3, 2017. He worked for Irvinbilt in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. He also worked as a self-employed carpenter for several years. He was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Earl was also a member of the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association, Chillicothe Campers, and the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25. He was a past member of the Peppy Promenaders.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Cox and wife Carolyn of Kirksville, Missouri, and Terry Cox and wife Sheryl of Odessa, Missouri; one daughter, Marilyn Brown and husband Charles of Ozark, Missouri; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one brother, Vernon Cox of Cameron, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris "Maxine"; and one brother, Charlie Cox.
Graveside services will be held at Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.