William Daniel Coberley, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hedrick Medical Center.
William Daniel Coberley was born in Chula, MO on May 15, 1933 to Jesse Felver and Agnas Mae Wilson Coberley. He was a 1952 graduate of Chillicothe High School.
He served in the United States Army from May 1953 to May 1955 serving in the 580th Engineer Co. in Yokosuka, Japan during the Korean Conflict.
Daniel went to work for Lambert Manufacturing Co. on January 2, 1956, working for 46 years. Daniel also drove Quiley Auto for almost nine years.
On February 6, 1959 He married Mary Frances (Weitzel) Coberley. To this union they had two children: Crystal Birecina Coberley White (Mark) and William Daniel Coberley, Jr.
Daniel also fed hogs and back ground cattle until he sold out and moved to Chillicothe in 2009.
He enjoyed working with his cattle and going to auctions and visiting with his coffee drinking buddies, who visited him quite often in town. He loved his granddaughter and great grandson, they were the light of his life. Daniel liked eating out and going to the casino once in a while, and he was a lover of bluegrass music.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances; daughter, Crystal (Coberley) White; a granddaughter, Cheyenne White; a great grandson, Brandon White; several nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his son, William Daniel Coberley JR.; his parents, Jesse and Agnas Coberley; brothers, Wade Coberley; Gerald Coberly; sister, Velma Sayer; and sister in law Betty Coberley.
Memorials in honor of Daniel may be made to Plain View Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.
Services are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 9, 2019