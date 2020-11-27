William "Bill" E. Larson
William "Bill" E. Larson, age 94, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held at Richardson Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri, on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri, on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Richardson Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri.