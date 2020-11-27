1/
William E. "BIll" Larson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" E. Larson

William "Bill" E. Larson, age 94, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held at Richardson Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri, on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri, on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Richardson Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved