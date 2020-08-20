William (Bill) Paul Long
Bill Long, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri.
Bill was born the son of Paul and Merle (Devereaux) Long on July 30, 1941, in Lenox, Iowa. He was a 1958 graduate of Lenox High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Bill was united in marriage to Bonnie Coon on April 5th 1970 in Camdenton, Mo. She survives of the home.
He worked as a self-employed marketing representative in Chillicothe for over 50 years. He was a member of Lifepoint Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where he was very active within the church and involved in prison ministry for 26 years. There are many ways to describe who Bill was, but in the shortest terms, Bill loved people and was dedicated to reaching as many people for Jesus as he could. Bill truly was a harvester of Souls for the Kingdom of God. Bill travelled all over the world and impacted the lives of countless people and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Long of the home; three sons, Gerald Mathews and wife Janie of Cameron, Missouri; Randy Mathews and wife Melanie of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jeff Long and wife Lori of Chillicothe, Missouri, one daughter, Lisa Boyd and husband Marc of Chillicothe, Missouri; twelve grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and one brother, Carroll Long and wife Mary of Battlefield, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert Curry and Jim Long.
Funeral services will be held at the Lifepoint Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lifepoint Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifepoint Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.