William "Bill" Earl Street
William "Bill" Earl Street, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his residence.
Bill was born the son of Howard and Marilyn (Peavler) Street on October 3, 1961, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1980 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Bill was united in marriage to Glenda Moore on March 31, 2006, in Chula, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a mechanic for many years. Bill was a former member of the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association. He enjoyed drag racing, tractor pulls, street racing, and fast and loud cars.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Street, of the home; one son, Cody Minard of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Shyanne Street of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Darlene McIntosh and wife Chelsa of Liberty, Missouri; five grandchildren, Jackson Lee William Hollon of Chillicothe, Missouri, Kallie Bolin of Liberty, Missouri, and Jayden, Carly, and Emily Minard all of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, Steven Street of Braymer, Missouri; two sisters, Ruth Ann Sizemore and husband Rick of Wolcott, Indiana, and Debra Coffing and husband Ron of Monticello, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Cody Michael Street; and one nephew, Michael Long.
A memorial service will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 3, 2019