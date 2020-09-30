|
|
|
HARDMAN On 21st September 2020 peacefully at home
Alan,
'Big Al'
aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Denise,
loving dad to Alan Miles,
very dear father-in-law of Elaine, much loved grandad to Lucy
and Sophie and a loving brother
of Audrey, Dorothy and Les.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Laurence's Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 1st October at 3:30 pm, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 30, 2020