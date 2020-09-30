Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Alan Hardman

Notice Condolences

Alan Hardman Notice
HARDMAN On 21st September 2020 peacefully at home

Alan,
'Big Al'
aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Denise,
loving dad to Alan Miles,
very dear father-in-law of Elaine, much loved grandad to Lucy
and Sophie and a loving brother
of Audrey, Dorothy and Les.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Laurence's Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 1st October at 3:30 pm, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 30, 2020
