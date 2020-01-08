|
|
|
JAGGS Alan Peacefully at home in Euxton, Chorley, on the 30th December 2019, aged 87 years.
(Formerly in service with the
Royal Military Police.)
Beloved husband of Maureen, dearly loved father of Michael, Clive and Mark, a loving father in law, devoted grandad and
great grandad.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired to a charity
of your own choice
c/o the funeral director.
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at Euxton Parish Church on
Friday 10th January at 12.00 noon.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 8, 2020