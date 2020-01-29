|
|
|
PARTINGTON Alan On 21st January in
St Catherine's Hospice after a long illness, Alan, aged 73 years.
Devoted husband of Eileen, devoted father of Melanie, loving step father to Richard, David and Paul, loving father in law to Scott, daughter in law Julia, devoted grandad to Katie Faye, Jack, Alex and Finley, loving brother to Joan and Sandra, brother in law to
Pete and John.
Funeral service will take place
at Leyland St James Church on
Friday 7th February at 11.30am followed by cremation at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to St Catherine's Hospice.
Any enquiries to N & K Harvey Funeral Directors, 01772 622203
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 29, 2020