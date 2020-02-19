|
PARTINGTON Alan Eileen and Melanie would like to say how grateful they are to all their family, friends and neighbours for their expressions of love, support and sympathy following Alan's death.
We would also like to thank
the wonderful staff at
St Catherine's Hospice for their devoted care to Alan and all our family during his final days.
Many thanks to Dave King and the team at N & K Harvey Funeral Directors for the funeral arrangements and personal touches they gave to make the funeral services run so smoothly.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 19, 2020