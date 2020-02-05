|
PRICE Alan Julie and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Alan. Thanks to Progress Lifeline, Chorley Ambulance Service, Chorley Police Service, B Livesey Funeral Service for their dignified manner, Lynsey and the team at
E Livesey Funeral Service Horwich for their kindness and professionalism with the funeral arrangements for Alan and finally special thanks to Adlington and Yarrow Valley "Walkers" for their kindness and friendship.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 5, 2020