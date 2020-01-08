Home

Alan Wagstaffe

Notice Condolences

Alan Wagstaffe Notice
Wagstaffe On the 26th December 2019,
peacefully in hospital after
a short illness,

Alan Philip 'Phil',
aged 75 years.

Former Worshipful Master at Euxton Lodge (7192).

Dearly loved dad to Andrew
and Rachel, dear father in law
of Tracey and Jordan,
loving and devoted grandad to Adam, Gemma, Lucy, Riley and Logan, beloved son of Esther
and the late Alan,
dear brother of Steve and
brother in law to Chris.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid, if possible).

Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January
at 12.30pm.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 8, 2020
