WRIGHT Albert Peacefully on the
26th April 2020,
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Pam,
a dear brother in law, uncle of Juliet and Wendy, a friend to many and respected in his community.
Albert will be very much missed
by all his friends and family.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Derian House c/o the funeral director (please gift aid if possible)
A private Funeral Service and Committal will be held at
Overdale Crematorium, Bolton.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
