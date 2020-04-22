|
NEWMAN On 16th April 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Allan
aged 84
Much loved husband of the late Eileen, beloved father to Debbie and Chris, father-in-law to Tina, grandfather of Hayley, Robert, Sarah, Erin and Zachary also a friend to many in the local community and a much valued and active member of St George's Lodge, Chorley.
"Much loved, always remembered and always in our hearts."
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director or St. Catherine's direct (please gift aid, if possible)
Funeral service and cremation will be private due to current restrictions but there will be a memorial arranged at a future date.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020