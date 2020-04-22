Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Allan Newman

Allan Newman Notice
NEWMAN On 16th April 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Allan
aged 84
Much loved husband of the late Eileen, beloved father to Debbie and Chris, father-in-law to Tina, grandfather of Hayley, Robert, Sarah, Erin and Zachary also a friend to many in the local community and a much valued and active member of St George's Lodge, Chorley.
"Much loved, always remembered and always in our hearts."
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director or St. Catherine's direct (please gift aid, if possible)
Funeral service and cremation will be private due to current restrictions but there will be a memorial arranged at a future date.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020
