Allan Nichol Notice
NICHOL On the 4th November 2020, peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital

Allan Stewart
aged 79 years.

Beloved husband of Agnes,
dearly loved step father of Patricia, Darren and
Sharon (deceased), loving step father-in-law of Keith and Melissa, devoted grandad and
great grandad and brother
to Jim and Don.

Funeral service and committal will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday
13th November at 10:30am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 11, 2020
