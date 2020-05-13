Home

Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Private
To be announced at a later date
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Amy Knowles Notice
KNOWLES Amy Passed away peacefully at Beechville Care Home, Lostock,
on Monday 27th April 2020,
aged 94 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Norman. Devoted and much loved Mum of Lynda, Michael, Mike and Joy. Much loved Nana of Christopher, Philip, Liann, David and John, delighted Great Nana of Libby, Elsie, George, Nena, Kali, Phoebe and Freddie.
At peace with her beloved Norman.
Private family service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request with donations, if so desired,
to Leprosy Mission
c/o the Funeral Director.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian House Funeral Home. Tel: 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 13, 2020
