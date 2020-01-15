Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Andrew Burge

Notice Condolences

Andrew Burge Notice
BURGE Suddenly, on 29th December 2019
Andrew John
Aged 37 years.
The much loved son of Carol and Derek and loving brother of Emma.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium,
on Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'Diabetes U.K.' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -