|
|
|
Fairclough Andrew Suddenly, at home on 15th March 2020 surrounded by family, Andrew aged 81 years.
Loving husband of Anne, wonderful dad to Janet and Kathryn, devoted grandpa to Toby, Max, Harry and Isobel,
friend, neighbour to many and devoted trustee of
Adlington Community Centre.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent for St Paul's Church.
All enquires and donations to
he Livesey Funeral Service,
Church Street, Horwich
Tel 01204 696311
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 25, 2020