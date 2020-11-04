|
|
|
STRANGE On 28th October 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Andrew
aged 64 years
Beloved son of the late Eileen and James, dearly loved brother of John, Deryk (dec) and Alan, loving brother-in-law of Kathleen and Catherine and a much loved uncle.
Funeral service will take place at St. James The Great, Wrightington on
Tuesday 10th November at 2:30pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. James PCC
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020