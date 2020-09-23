Home

Annie Witts

Annie Witts Notice
WITTS (nee WIGNALL) Died peacefully on
16th September 2020
at Walton House Nursing Home
(formerly of Bretherton)
ANNIE
Aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of
Ronald (deceased).
A much loved mum to
Carol, Alison and David (deceased),
and loving mother-in-law to
John, Jennifer and David (deceased). Special grandma
and great-grandma.
Private family funeral due to
restrictions at Bretherton
Congregational Church.
Donations if desired
to Derian House c/o
the family or the funeral director.
Enquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton. Tel: 01772 612848
or 612848.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 23, 2020
