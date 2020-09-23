|
|
|
WITTS (nee WIGNALL) Died peacefully on
16th September 2020
at Walton House Nursing Home
(formerly of Bretherton)
ANNIE
Aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of
Ronald (deceased).
A much loved mum to
Carol, Alison and David (deceased),
and loving mother-in-law to
John, Jennifer and David (deceased). Special grandma
and great-grandma.
Private family funeral due to
restrictions at Bretherton
Congregational Church.
Donations if desired
to Derian House c/o
the family or the funeral director.
Enquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton. Tel: 01772 612848
or 612848.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 23, 2020