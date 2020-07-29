|
|
|
CROMPTON Anthony William
(Bill) Passed away peacefully at
Croston Park Care Home,
with his loving nieces Mandy
and Nicky by his side, on the
21st of July 2020, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved brother of the late Mary Josephine (Josie) Crompton.
Funeral Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday the 29th of
July 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be made
to Cancer Research.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 29, 2020