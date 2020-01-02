Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Antony Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antony Heaton

Notice Condolences

Antony Heaton Notice
HEATON On 25th December 2019, peacefully in Marley Court
Nursing Home

Antony Frederick
'Tony'
aged 74 years

Beloved husband of the late
Carol Heaton, dearly loved
brother and uncle.

Funeral Service to take place at
St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington on Monday 13th January 2020 at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -