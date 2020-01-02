|
|
|
HEATON On 25th December 2019, peacefully in Marley Court
Nursing Home
Antony Frederick
'Tony'
aged 74 years
Beloved husband of the late
Carol Heaton, dearly loved
brother and uncle.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington on Monday 13th January 2020 at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020