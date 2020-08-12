|
LISTER Arnold With great sadness, at home in Blackpool, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday
July 29th, 2020, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Marie, much loved dad of Carol and
David and father-in-law of Mike and Janet, treasured grandad
of Emma, Anne, Lee, Steven and honorary grandad of Rasa.
He will be forever in our hearts.
May He Rest In Peace.
Service to take place at
St. Gregory's Catholic Church
on Wednesday August 12th at
11:00 am, followed by burial
in the Church Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu, if desired
to Cancer Research UK.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
497 Lytham Road, Blackpool,
FY4 1RE, Tel: (01253) 355663
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 12, 2020