Arthur Morris

Arthur Morris Notice
MORRIS On 5th February 2020,
suddenly but peacefully in
Chorley Hospital
Arthur Reynell
aged 75 years
Beloved husband of Gail,
dearly loved father of
Gareth and Geraint (dec),
dear father-in-law of Stephen
and a devoted grandpa
of Anya and Luke.
Funeral Service will be held at
Euxton Parish Church on
Thursday 20th February at
11:00am followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Masonic Charitable Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 12, 2020
