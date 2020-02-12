|
|
|
MORRIS On 5th February 2020,
suddenly but peacefully in
Chorley Hospital
Arthur Reynell
aged 75 years
Beloved husband of Gail,
dearly loved father of
Gareth and Geraint (dec),
dear father-in-law of Stephen
and a devoted grandpa
of Anya and Luke.
Funeral Service will be held at
Euxton Parish Church on
Thursday 20th February at
11:00am followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Masonic Charitable Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 12, 2020