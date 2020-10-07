Home

STANLEY On the 29th September 2020, peacefully at home with his family

Arthur
aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Christine, dearly loved father of Daniel, Clare and Lucy, loving step father of David (deceased) and Jane, devoted grandad of Joshua, Mia, Poppy, Penelope and Jacob.
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 9th October at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Prostate Cancer UK c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 7, 2020
