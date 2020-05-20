|
EAVES Audrey Hailwood Died peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 8th May 2020,
aged 85 years.
Well loved by everyone.
Beloved mum to Alan, Martin and Simon, loving grandma to James and Leanne, dear great grandma (pink feathers) to Natalie and a special friend to many.
A private family funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 22nd May at 12.30pm.
A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired to a charity of your own choice, c/o the funeral director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B Livesey Ltd.
Tel 01257262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 20, 2020