SCOTT Audrey Passed away peacefully at Meadow Bank Care Home on the 18th of March 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Very dear mother of Karen, mother-in-law of Anthony,
loving Nan of Stuart and Becca and
Great Nana of Freddie and Isla.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 26th of March 2020 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to Derian House.
Enquiries to Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 25, 2020