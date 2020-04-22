Home

ALLTON (Nee Hewitt)
Barbara Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on the 18th April 2020, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of Oliver John. Very dear mum of Bernie, Mags, John, Babs and Chris. Dear mother-in-law, loving gran of Martin, Matthew and Layla, and a dear sister of Marie.
A private family funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, to be made to Alzheimer's Society.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel.01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020
