The Co-operative Funeralcare Chorley
45-47 Pall Mall
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3LT
01257 260075
Bernadette Davis

Notice Condolences

Bernadette Davis Notice
Davis (née Meehan)
Bernadette Aged 76 years.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 25th December 2019.
The much loved wife of the late Kevin, mum to Gaynor Anne and Kieran Lee, mother in law to Eamonn and Gill, much loved sister of John, Thomas and Veronica.
Will be missed by Tara and Juliette.
Bernadette's Requiem Mass will take place at St Oswald's RC Church, Coppull on 27th January at 1.30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu are welcome and will benefit RSPCA and RNLI.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 45-47 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 3LT
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 22, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
