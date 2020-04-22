Home

Bernard Bridge

Bernard Bridge Notice
BRIDGE On 10th April 2020,
peacefully in hospital

Bernard James
aged 95 years.

Beloved husband of the
late Dorothy, dearly loved
father to Judith and Peter,
a loving father-in-law and devoted grandpa and great grandpa.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Laurence's Parish Church, Chorley c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

A Memorial Service in
memory of Bernard will be arranged at a later date.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020
