|
|
|
BRIDGE On 10th April 2020,
peacefully in hospital
Bernard James
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Dorothy, dearly loved
father to Judith and Peter,
a loving father-in-law and devoted grandpa and great grandpa.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Laurence's Parish Church, Chorley c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
A Memorial Service in
memory of Bernard will be arranged at a later date.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020