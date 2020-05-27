|
Dickinson Bernard Margaret, dearly loved wife of Bernard, would like to express her heartfelt thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their Mass donations, cards and kind expressions of sympathy she received following the sad loss of Bernard. A special thank you to Father Graeme Dunne for his comforting words and prayers. Finally, to Carl and Brett Kenyon for their kindness and dignified funeral arrangements.
"Loved and remembered always, now at peace, God Bless"
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 27, 2020