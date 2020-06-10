Home

Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Bernard Prescott Notice
Prescott Bernard Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on the
3rd of June 2020, aged 81 years.

Dearly loved husband of
the late Janet. Very dear Father, Father-in-Law, Loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.

Private family funeral
service to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 16th June 2020
at 3:30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Breast Cancer Research UK.

Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020
