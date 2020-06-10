|
|
|
Prescott Bernard Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on the
3rd of June 2020, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Janet. Very dear Father, Father-in-Law, Loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Private family funeral
service to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 16th June 2020
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Breast Cancer Research UK.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020